Lightning McQueen, Mater embark on epic trip in 'Cars on the Road'

This new series of animated short films promises big laughs, old favorites and new characters.

It's Disney+ Day and to celebrate there is a brand new series from the creators of the beloved animated 'Cars' films.

PHILADELPHIA -- Fasten your seat belts, because we're about to go on quite the trip.

It's Disney+ Day, and to celebrate, our parent company is debuting a brand new series from the creators of the beloved animated 'Cars' films.

Best friends Lightning McQueen and Mater are back, reuniting for an epic cross-country trip in "Cars on the Road."

Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return as Lightning McQueen and Mater.

"What makes Mater happy is making other people happy," Larry said. "He's always the first one there. He's always the first one with the tow. He wants to help. He may not be the best tasting doughnut in the doughnut box, whatever that means, but he's just a good friend." He's a good, faithful friend to have. Everyone wants a friend like Mater."

Larry says over the past 16 years, since he began voicing the character, Mater has become his friend.

"To be able to voice Mater, it's indescribable," Larry said. "It makes me tear up. It's just awesome."

Larry also said he and Mater are kind of alike.

"I think I've been through everything that Mater has been through in my real life," Larry said. "I'm not that bright, but I like people and I love life. I think we are kind of the same."

There are nine different episodes, with three different directors, and one epic road trip.

The creators say this series will remind us of our own family adventures.

"You'll come out of there with some of the best memories you've ever had, but along the way you'll have fought, you'll have argued over petty stuff, but you'll learn little bits about the others you never knew," says Brian Fee, a director. "The storyline gave us a wonderful opportunity.

'Cars on the Road' is streaming on Disney+ now.

