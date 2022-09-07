Sneak peek at Disney+ Day: New shows, movies, subscriber perks

Ahead of Disney+ Day on Thursday, On The Red Carpet has your special sneak peek at the new shows and movies being unveiled, as well as subscriber perks!

Don't miss an exciting preview of the new live action "Pinocchio," plus new content from Star Wars and Marvel -- and Larry the Cable Guy takes us under the hood for "Cars on the Road."

We'll also hear from Brie Larson about her powerful new series, "Growing Up," while Nat Geo's Bertie Gregory takes us on some epic adventures!

Disney+ Day will also bring special perks for subscribers at theme parks, movie theaters and more.

Watch the special presentation, "On the Red Carpet: Disney+ Day Preview," in the video player above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.