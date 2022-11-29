Disney Ultimate Toy Drive begins on Giving Tuesday

People can drop off a new, unwrapped toy in front of the Raleigh Eyewitness News Center on Fayetteville Street between 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for Giving Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive benefitting Toys for Tots takes place on Giving Tuesday. All you have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy in front of the Raleigh Eyewitness News Center on Fayetteville Street between 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. If you can't make it in person, you can donate here.

If you plan to give back in other ways today, make sure you're donating safely.

The Better Business Bureau says they get a lot of complaints about scams and bogus fundraisers this time of year usually targeting people through social media or their email.

Most legitimate groups will not ask for a wire transfer or gift card. And make sure you do your research, you can check the BBB website to see if a charity is legitimate.