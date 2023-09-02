NC Disneyana Convention happening this weekend in Durham

Hundreds of Disney fans gathered in Durham on Saturday for the third annual NC Disneyana Convention.

The annual event brings together fans from across the state to buy, sell and trade some of their favorite Disney collectibles. The event also features other vendors, cosplayers, prize giveaways and more family fun entertainment.

The fun continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult ticket.

It's happening at the Durham Armory located off Foster Street.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11, but this event is not organized or operated by the Walt Disney Company or its affiliates.