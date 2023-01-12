Disneyland increasing number of days it offers lower-priced $104 tickets

Disneyland will increase the number of days it offers its lowest priced one-day, one-park ticket ($104) and will allow Park Hopper ticketholders to move between parks sooner.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Big changes are coming to Disneyland Resort as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Disneyland is increasing the number of days that guests can visit at a lower price.

The $104 one-day, one-park admission price will be available on more days -- "nearly two months' worth over the coming year," according to the post.

Starting Feb. 4, if you buy a Park Hopper ticket, you'll be able to cross over to your second park at 11 a.m. Right now you have to wait until 1 p.m.

Plus, you'll also be able to get complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads of attraction photos throughout the Disney100 celebration.

Disney also plans to make Magic Key passes available for sale more times during the year.

