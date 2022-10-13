'Falling for Local' event this weekend at Dix Park

In partnership with Shop Local Raleigh, the family-friendly event has something for everyone.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just in time for fall, Dix Park in Raleigh is hosting its "Falling for Local" festival this Saturday.

In partnership with Shop Local Raleigh, the family-friendly event has something for everyone.

There will be vendors selling local crafts, food trucks and triangle area breweries. There's even a pumpkin patch for kids.

If you're going, be sure to rsvp. It's free but that way organizers can plan ahead for who is coming plus send out important updates and any changes due to weather.

Falling for Local runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Dix Park in Raleigh.