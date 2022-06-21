Pets & Animals

Triangle rescues need help as dog surrenders at an 'all-time high'

WAKE FOREST, N.C. -- Local dog rescue groups are in desperate need of help.

With more people returning to the office after the pandemic, many of them are giving up the pets they adopted while working from home.

It's something that the group Perfectly Imperfect Pups is dealing with in Wake Forest.

It says owner surrenders are at an all-time high.

"Donations, volunteering and fostering are at an all-time low," said Nicole Kincaid with Perfectly Imperfect Pups. "Most rescues are not brick and mortar; we're foster-based rescue. We need foster homes open to take in dogs. A lot of dogs at these shelters are at risk because we cannot pull the dogs at the rate they are being intaked."

The group said if you can't foster a dog -- you can still help by donating to your favorite rescue and by volunteering.
