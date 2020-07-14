Pets & Animals

Dozens of beagles saved from hoarding house, prepare for adoption in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Dozens of dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation at a home in the Peidmont. Fifteen of those dogs are now in Raleigh hoping to be adopted.

Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina said the dogs are currently with foster families. They will soon see veterinarians and once they are medically cleared, they can be adopted.

The beagles are all under 20 pounds and young. The six boys and nine girls are all named after super heroes:

  • Catwoman
  • Superman
  • Batman
  • Joker
  • Wonder Woman
  • Lois Lane
  • Harley Quinn
  • Shazam
  • Flash
  • Jessica Jones
  • Poison Ivy
  • Elektra
  • Gamora
  • Scarlet
  • Riddler


