Images released of armed robbers who struck 2 Dollar Generals in Franklin County

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released surveillance images Wednesday from armed robberies at two Dollar General stores.

The first robbery happened Sunday at the Dollar General at 4078 NC Highway 56 E in Louisburg. The Dollar General at 3725 NC Highway 39 in Louisburg was robbed Tuesday.

Both incidents happened about 9 p.m. Three robbers were involved in both cases.

Images from the armed robbery at Dollar General at 4078 NC Highway 56 E in Louisburg. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Images from the Dollar General robbery at 3725 NC Highway 39 in Louisburg. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Kevin White released images from both locations that showed the robbers fully covered, including with face masks.

The robbers ran from the store on foot, and White said his office believes they had a vehicle parked nearby.

The sheriff asked residents to specifically be aware of vehicles that seem out of place, particularly parked on side roads or close to businesses.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who sees suspicious activity is asked to please call 911 immediately.