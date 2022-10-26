Trump's lawyers have accepted service of House January 6 committee subpoena

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Trump and his lawyers have until November 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoena and until November 14 to testify at a deposition.

Trump has criticized the committee but not said whether he would comply with the subpoena. He did recently share a Fox News story on Truth Social that claimed he "loves the idea of testifying." But Trump also could fight the subpoena in court in what would likely be a lengthy legal battle that could outlast the committee.

