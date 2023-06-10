Donald Trump, Mike Pence to speak at NCGOP State Convention in Greensboro

Donald Trump will be a featured speaker at the NCGOP State Convention later this afternoon. Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at noon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the NCGOP State Convention later this afternoon.

Trump, who won the state of North Carolina in both of his presidential campaigns, will speak at 6 p.m.

The event is scheduled at the Koury Convention Center from June 8-11. It's a gathering that allows state Republicans to talk about issues facing the state and how the party should respond in upcoming elections.

Trump beat Joe Biden in NC in 2020 by a count of 2,758,189 to 2,686,292. Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a count of 2,362,631 to 2,189,316.

Trump has already announced he will be running for president again in 2024. He is currently being sued in a civil rape trial, and he faces several other potential legal cases including a new indictment handed down over his handling of classified documents.

Mike Pence is schedules to speak at the convention at noon. The Department of Justice has told the former vice president that they will not seek criminal charges against him in their classified documents investigation.