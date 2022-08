Doordash customers personal information exposed in data leak

DoorDash Inc. said customer data including phone numbers, emails and delivery addresses were compromised by hackers who infiltrated the computer system of a vendor, according to Bl

An alert for Doordash customers.

The food-delivery company is reporting a data breach that left customers' personal information exposed.

The company says customers had their names, email and delivery addresses, phone numbers and card numbers stolen.

Doordash days the breach was the result of a third-party vendor that was hacked through a phishing scam.

The company says it will notify affected customers.