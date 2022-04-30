1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at MLK park in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was found dead, and another was sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mount.Rocky Mount Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:30 at Martin Luther King Park on East Virgina Street. Upon arrival police found two people who had been shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.The victims names have not been released.There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.Anyone with information related to this incident are asked contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.