vandalism

Fayetteville police investigating after crude images, profanity sprayed on downtown storefronts

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating reports of vandalism downtown. Friday morning, storefronts were spray painted and the suspected vandals were caught on camera.

Police say as many as six businesses were targeted including a children's museum and daycare - all on Person, Hay and Green streets.

"Why, why, why?" said Aaron Smith.

Smith had a few questions but mostly choice words when he saw the spray paint on Ro's Barbershop Friday morning.

"They filled in our barber poles, Like all the white? Filled in the white spots with black," said Smith.

At the Fried Turkey Shop next door, Ana James worked to cover up the damage.

"They had like black dots here and then they drew (expletives)."

"Nothing that we want our customers to see," said James.

It turns out at least six downtown businesses were targeted. The children's museum was spared with just a smiley face drawn at its doorstep. However, it was a different story for the daycare across the street.

"(expletive) you. I had (expletive) written across my door," said Tiffany Martinez.

Two were caught on cameras spray painting the cobblestone on Person Street.



"Like young adults, just having fun or what they think is fun," said Martinez.

Martinez was not amused.

"The downtown merchants work very hard to create a nice fun peaceful area for everyone. So when someone comes over to mess with our hard earned work, It's like taking two steps back," Martinez explained.

Looking back, Aaron Smith says he's relieved to be cleaning up careless acts than acts of hate.

"That right there was easy to wipe off but it's hard to cope either someone putting words of hate in a place of business," said Smith.

If you know anything about this case, please contact Fayetteville Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilledowntown fayettevillegraffitivandalismfayetteville
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Vandals damage 4 parked cars in Durham neighborhood
VIDEO: 60 teens damage, steal items from Philadelphia Walgreens
Confederate monuments vandalized in Wilmington
Vandals spray-paint cancer survivor wall in Chicago; 7 in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
18-year-old cyclist crashes, dies on Raleigh greenway
NC State corpse plant expected to bloom by end of the week
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Show More
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Holiday Express at Pullen Park
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Raleigh man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News