Fayetteville police investigating after crude images, profanity sprayed on downtown storefronts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating reports of vandalism downtown. Friday morning, storefronts were spray painted and the suspected vandals were caught on camera.Police say as many as six businesses were targeted including a children's museum and daycare - all on Person, Hay and Green streets."Why, why, why?" said Aaron Smith.Smith had a few questions but mostly choice words when he saw the spray paint on Ro's Barbershop Friday morning."They filled in our barber poles, Like all the white? Filled in the white spots with black," said Smith.At the Fried Turkey Shop next door, Ana James worked to cover up the damage."They had like black dots here and then they drew (expletives).""Nothing that we want our customers to see," said James.It turns out at least six downtown businesses were targeted. The children's museum was spared with just a smiley face drawn at its doorstep. However, it was a different story for the daycare across the street."(expletive) you. I had (expletive) written across my door," said Tiffany Martinez.Two were caught on cameras spray painting the cobblestone on Person Street."Like young adults, just having fun or what they think is fun," said Martinez.Martinez was not amused."The downtown merchants work very hard to create a nice fun peaceful area for everyone. So when someone comes over to mess with our hard earned work, It's like taking two steps back," Martinez explained.Looking back, Aaron Smith says he's relieved to be cleaning up careless acts than acts of hate."That right there was easy to wipe off but it's hard to cope either someone putting words of hate in a place of business," said Smith.If you know anything about this case, please contact Fayetteville Police.