Multiple crews battle fire at Gurley's Antique Mall in Princeton

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple crews are battling a fire at the Gurley's Antique Mall in Princeton on Wednesday night.The initial call for the fire at 120 S. Pine Street came out sometime around 6:50 p.m.A total of 15 fire departments have responded to the fire.An ABC11 breaking news crew on the scene said the power is out in the entire town of 1,400 people as crews handle the fire.