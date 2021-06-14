'Support Local, Win Prizes' contest launches Monday, offering unique gifts for shopping in Raleigh

Starting Monday, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance's Support Local, Win Prizes contest starts its 8-week run.
The contest allows anyone to submit receipts of purchases over $10 from downtown businesses. Those receipts will put the buyer in the running for a slew of different prizes.
Today begins our 8-week contest where we reward your loyalty to DTR businesses with BIG prizes! This week's includes a night at Origin Hotel, gift cards @Dram_Draught + Good Day Good Night + @plateskitchen + items from Bella Vita. Info on how to enter at https://t.co/kCVVrla1Ds pic.twitter.com/s4zhjD3pCU— Downtown Raleigh Alliance (@DowntownRaleigh) June 14, 2021
The prizes include staycations, downtown behind-the-scenes tours, gift cards and other unique items. The prize packages are valued at $300 or more.
"This contest celebrates the resilience of our businesses downtown and the loyalty and patronage of the customers who have supported them throughout the pandemic. We hope the community will get excited about winning these amazing prizes by continuing to support our majority locally-owned downtown businesses," Downtown Raleigh Alliance CEO and President Bill King said.
