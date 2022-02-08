DPAC's Next Stop Broadway summer camp applications open this week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Summer vacation is still months away but many parents and children are already planning for the occasion.
That's why Durham Performing Arts Center announced a summer workshop for children interested in Broadway.
DPAC's Next Stop Broadway returns from July 11-15. The intensive week-long program is designed for kids aged 10-17 who are considering a career in musical theater.
Broadway professionals spend the week teaching their trade to the future performers. The camp culminates with a show at the end of the week for family and friends.
The program has 100 open spots which go on sale February 10 at 10 a.m.
In addition, DPAC will offer 20 full scholarships to deserving students. Applications for scholarship are open until May 13.
