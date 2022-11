Dreamville Festival tickets go on sale Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dreamville is returning to Raleigh next spring and you can buy tickets this Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

The popular music festival organized by Fayetteville native J. Cole will take place April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park.

The event draws fans from across the country and brings big bucks to the Triangle.

Musical guests for 2023 have not yet been announced.