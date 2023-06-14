WATCH LIVE

Dress for Success hosts 'Pride Sale' for members of LGBTQ+ community

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 8:59PM
Dress for Success Triangle in Durham is hosting a Pride Boutique Sale for members of the LGBTQ+ community on Wednesday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dress for Success Triangle in Durham is hosting a Pride Boutique Sale for members of the LGBTQ+ community on Wednesday.

The sale offers a safe place for LGBTQ+ women and gender non-conforming people to shop for affordable, gender-affirming clothing. It will offer new and like-new summer clothing from national retail brands and luxury designers.

The sale runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on William Vickers Avenue.

Dress for Success periodically holds similar sales across the country. The non-profit's mission is "to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive in work and life."

Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
