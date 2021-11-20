Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer Ryan Hayworth

Dedric Romero Privette, 40, is charged with five felonies. Among the charges -- felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired.
On Oct. 17, Hayworth and his training officer Cody Hagler were investigating a crash on I-540 at approximately 2:41 a.m. when a car came slamming into their cruiser.
The impact left Hayworth, 23, dead and Hagler, 25, injured.
A 45-year-old Cary man was also injured in the crash and taken to WakeMed.
Hayworth was a US Army veteran who had worked as a police officer in Knightdale for just three months. Hayworth was the son of a former Zebulon police chief.
WATCH | 'He has touched so many lives': Knightdale community honors fallen police officer