Driver charged in connection with fatal crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department has charged one person in connection with an October crash that killed two people.

Armonta Lamont Tyler, 26, was charged Tuesday in the deaths of Cornisha Shaw, 24, and Courtney Simms, 23.

The wreck happened on Oct.29 on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue when the 2017 Audi that Tyler was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, killing the two passengers.

Tyler faces two counts of felony death by motor vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, DWI, reckless driving, and speeding.

Anyone who has further information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator D. Frey at (919) 560-4935, or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.