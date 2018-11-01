EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2635772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 11-year-old victim was identified and a driver was arrested after a fatal high-speed crash Friday night at a taco stand in Boyle Heights.

A man has been charged with killing an 11-year-old girl at a Los Angeles taco stand while he was allegedly driving under the influence of nitrous oxide last year, prosecutors announced Thursday.Elektra Yepez, who lived in the neighborhood where the crash occurred, died after being rushed to a hospital. Her mother and two aunts also were injured in the Nov. 10, 2017, collision.Joe Louis Perez, 22, faces one felony count each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.Perez, a Boyle Heights resident, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.Four passengers were in his vehicle at the time of the fatal incident. None of them were seriously injured.