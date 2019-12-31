Driver identified in fatal crash on I-40 ramp to Wade Ave

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person was killed after their car crashed on the ramp from Interstate 40 to Wade Avenue.

The Raleigh Police Department identified the driver as Peter Marsh Jr of Durham.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, Marsh's car drove off the road and into a tree while he tried to exit westbound I-40 onto Wade Avenue. Marsh was taken to WakeMed but later died from his injuries.

The ramp was closed while officers investigated the crash scene.

The ramp and roadway reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Drivers can expect congestion and are advised to use alternate routes.

