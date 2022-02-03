Sports

UNC warns of counterfeit tickets for game against Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill is warning fans about potential counterfeit tickets for Saturday's home game against No. 9 Duke.

UNC's Department of Athletics encourages fans to buy tickets only from UNC authorized sources. However, tickets to Saturday's game, which is Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's last visit to the Smith Center, are sold out.

The North Carolina Athletics Ticket Office, and StubHub are the only authorized sources for tickets to UNC athletics events.

Fans purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources (including Vivid Seats, Craigslist, eBay, and ticket brokers) assume the risk that tickets purchased are counterfeit or the barcodes have been invalidated.

Any fan attempting to enter the Dean Dome with counterfeit or invalid barcodes will be denied entry.

Anyone seeing suspicious activity on campus, including the sale of questionable tickets for athletic events, should contact UNC Police.
