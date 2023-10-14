No. 17 Duke hosts ACC foe NC State for first time since 2013

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State changed its starting quarterback in hopes of finding a spark. That resulted in a season-high 48 points last week for the Wolfpack. No. 17 Duke might need a similar decision one of necessity.

The Blue Devils host the Wolfpack on Saturday night (ACC Network) coming off an open date that gave them time to regroup from a loss to fellow Top 25 foe Notre Dame, which included quarterback Riley Leonard going down with a late ankle injury. The extra week gave Leonard time to heal, but it's unclear exactly when he will return for the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC).

If Leonard doesn't play against NC State, redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV will be set for his first career start.

"Henry's a kid that we've got a ton of confidence in and we certainly believe in very strongly," Duke coach Mike Elko said. "So if that's ultimately what has to happen, Henry will go out there and we know he'll be ready to go."

Belin completed all eight of his passes in the Week 2 win against Lafayette, and he also got some mop-up reps in the Northwestern win.

NC State (4-2, 1-1) made its change before last week's game against Marshall, going with second-year passer MJ Morris instead of Virginia graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong. The plan had been to redshirt Morris with Armstrong as a one-year bridge under former Cavaliers coordinator Robert Anae, but turnovers and uneven play changed that plan.

Morris shook off three interceptions and threw for four touchdowns in last weekend's 48-41 win against the Thundering Herd, with the Wolfpack's 48 points marking the program's best output against a Bowl Subdivision team in nearly five years.

"I do expect him to grow and improve each week," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "Obviously the challenge changes each week as well. But the game does slow down the more you play. I think that's a real thing. His confidence is exceptional."

LONG WAIT

N.C. State and Duke are separated by 22 miles but this will be the first meeting between the programs in Durham since 2013, in the first season of Doeren's 11-year tenure. That was because of the teams being in opposite divisions in the ACC's scheduling rotation, though that is changing this year with the elimination of divisions and a new scheduling model to have teams play each other more frequently.

RECENT HISTORY

N.C. State has won 15 of 18 meetings, including a run of 11 straight from 1994 to 2008. Duke won the 2013 matchup behind DeVon Edwards scoring three touchdowns, with two coming on interception returns in a span of 16 seconds in the fourth quarter to go with a 100-yard kickoff return for a score late in the third. N.C. State won the last meeting 31-20 at home in 2020 during the pandemic.

DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS

Expect some strong defensive play from both sides. Duke is ranked fourth in FBS by allowing 11.2 points and has allowed seven touchdowns in five games. N.C. State's defense has been a multiyear strength and is led by the nation's No. 4 tackler in linebacker Payton Wilson (11.7).

EMERGING TARGET

N.C. State is getting promising play from freshman receiver Kevin Concepcion, a much-needed development for a team that has been searching for a go-to passing target. Concepcion has two 100-yard games in the past three outings. He had six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Virginia and had eight catches for 102 yards with two more scores against Marshall.

GROUND GAME

Duke enters with the conference's No. 2-ranked rushing attack, averaging 199.4 yards on the ground (22nd in FBS). Leonard's mobility (four scores) has played a role in that, but running backs Jordan Waters (303 yards, eight TDs) and Jaquez Moore (235 yards, two TDs) have proven to be a strong tandem.

The Blue Devils are also working to integrate Jaylen Coleman into the rotation after he missed time because of injury.

N.C. State is third in the ACC and 16th nationally in run defense, allowing 97.0 yards on the ground per game.

