Triangle children's hospitals accepting holiday toy donations with safety protocols

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle hospitals are accepting holiday toy donations for younger patients, but there are some changes because of COVID19 safety protocols.
Each of the hospitals including UNC Children's, WakeMed Children's, and Duke Children's created wish lists of the most-needed items. WakeMed Children's is accepting drop-offs during several weekends in December with set hours.
UNC Children's is accepting by appointment only through Dec. 22. Duke Children's is only accepting donations ordered online and shipped directly to the hospital.
"We've just tried to create very definite sort of specifics on where and when things can occur," said Brad Davis, WakeMed Foundation Executive Director. "We want to make sure that the children who do have to be in the hospital for whatever situation, whether it's in the emergency department or inpatient that we can provide a little ray of sunshine in the community. The community can do that. So it is certainly this time of year our toy drivers is so very important."
Only new and unwrapped toys can be accepted.
Monetary donations are also welcome.
