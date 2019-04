Duke Energy ordered to excavate remaining coal ash sites in North Carolina

Today, @NCDEQ ordered Duke Energy to excavate coal ash at 6 remaining sites. “DEQ rigorously reviewed the proposals, and the science points us clearly to excavation as the only way to protect public health & the environment” said DEQ Sec. @Michael_S_Regan. https://t.co/SvlO9GCLA5 — N.C. DEQ (@NCDEQ) April 1, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina ordered Duke Energy to excavate coal ash at all six remaining sites in the state. N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said it completed a "rigorous scientific review" of Duke Energy's proposal for the remaining coal ash sites and determined all of the coal ash at those sites must be disposed of in a lined landfill."DEQ rigorously reviewed the proposals, and the science points us clearly to excavation as the only way to protect public health and the environment," said DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan.Duke Energy has until Aug. 1 to submit final excavation closure plans for the Allen, Belews, Cliffside/Rogers, Marshall, Mayo and Roxboro facilities.Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement about DEQ's decision:Frank Holleman, the senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center called the DEQ decision, "one of the most important statements in our state's history. It's refreshing that we have a DEQ and a governor putting the public interest & clean water first, even in the face of a very powerful corporation."