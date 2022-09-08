NC newborn becomes world's first partial heart transplant recipient at Duke Health

Duke Health said surgeons have performed what is believed to be the world’s first partial heart transplant on a five-pound newborn.

The surgery was performed on Owen Monroe from Lillington, N.C. He has a condition called truncus arteriosus, in which his two main heart arteries were fused together. One vessel was equipped with a leaky valve, making it unlikely he could survive the wait for a full heart transplant.

The new surgery takes living arteries and valves from a freshly donated heart fused onto a patient's existing heart.

The goal is to allow the valves to grow over time, increasing life expectancy.

"What's particularly remarkable about this procedure, is that not only is this innovation something that can extend the lives of children, but it makes use of a donated heart that would otherwise not be transplantable," said Doctor Michael Carboni.

The hospital believes a similar approach could be used to place newly donated heart valves in countless other children with heart defects.