Duke to cover tuition for eligible students with family incomes below $150,000

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University announced Tuesday that it will offer full tuition grants for undergraduate students from the Carolinas whose family incomes fall below $150,000 per year.

The new aid goes into effect this fall.

The university said students from the Carolinas with family incomes of $65,000 or less will also receive financial assistance for housing, meals and some course materials.

"This additional financial support for undergraduates reflects Duke's commitment to our students from the Carolinas," President Vincent Price said. "By providing even more equitable access to a Duke education, and ensuring students have the resources they need to truly thrive while here at Duke, we will also make our campus community stronger."

About 340 students are expected to benefit in the next academic year.