Missing Henderson County service dog survives, wounded in shooting

Before he went missing, Dumbo was believed to be with a suspect involved in a police shooting in Henderson County.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A service dog shot three times survived after going missing in western North Carolina for 12 days.

His name is Dumbo. Before he went missing, he was believed to be with a suspect during an April 13 officer-involved shooting in Henderson County.

When found, Dumbo had a broken jaw and leg, and his teeth were knocked out. He also lost 27 pounds.

A bullet is lodged in Dumbo's right shoulder just missing his trachea.

While the SBI continues to investigate the shooting, it's unclear who shot Dumbo, but it is clear he slipped into survival mode.