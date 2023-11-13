36 people are without a home after being displaced by an apartment fire near Renaissance Parkway and Holly Hill Drive.

Nearly 40 people displaced by apartment fire in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Fire Department is investigating after nearly 40 people were displaced by an apartment fire Saturday night.

According to the fire department, fire crews responded to calls about smoke just after 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of Holly Hill Drive. When firefighters arrived, the source of the fire was found in the wall between apartments and had traveled to the attic space.

A total of 33 fire personnel located and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes, DFD said.

Officials said four apartments were damaged and eight others were damaged by water and smoke. A total of 36 people were displaced

No injuries were reported.

The property management and Red Cross are working to assist those who lost their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.