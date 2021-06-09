DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro is back in the arms of his family Wednesday after being discharged from Duke University Hospital.
Zombro, a right-handed pitcher for the Bulls, was struck by a batted ball on June 3 during a home game against the Norfolk Tides. Zombro collapsing face-first and began convulsing.
A spokesperson for the Tampa Bay Rays, affiliated with the Bulls, released a statement saying the pitcher will continue treatment as an outpatient for occupational and speech therapy.
"Late this afternoon, Tyler Zombro was discharged from Duke University Hospital. He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy. The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery," the Rays wrote.
The 26-year-old Zombro signed as a minor league free agent with Tampa Bay in 2017 after going undrafted out of George Mason. He was appearing in his ninth game this season with the Bulls, entering the night 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA.
Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro discharged from Duke University Hospital
BASEBALL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News