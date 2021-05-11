The Durham Bulls Pollinator Garden, located near the DBAP in downtown Durham, strives to bring more food sources to the native pollinators in the area. It will help support the many beehives hosted downtown, as well as feed other insects, moths, and birds. The plants put into the garden include both annual and perennial varieties. This will be a beautiful and educational space for all ages, so check it out while in the area. More information found here.
For family-friendly STEM experiments and resources check out the BASF Science Club Facebook page!
Ribbon cutting for Durham Bulls Pollinator Garden, partnership with BASF
