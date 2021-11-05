Two kids, ages 2 and 11, hit by bullet while sitting in car at Burger King drive-thru in Durham Co.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children were hit by bullet when the vehicle they were in was shot at Thursday night.The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Burger King at 1605 US 70 East in Durham County.The sheriff's office said the car with the children inside was in the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant when the shooting happened.The bullet broke the window of the car and hit the two children -- ages 2 and 11 -- sitting in the back seat.The family drove off and took the children to a hospital for treatment. They have been released from the hospital and authorities say they are doing OK.The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating."(It was a) family outing and it's just sad that we are continuing to experience the gun violence that we are in Durham and my office is committed to doing all we can do," Sheriff Clarence Birkhead told ABC11 on Friday.Witnesses said they heard shots fired nearby at the time the vehicle was hit.Investigators believe the family was not the intended target.No suspects were seen and no one has been arrested.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gould with CID at 919-560-0880 or communications at 919-560-0900 after business hours.