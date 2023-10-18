Candidate for Durham city council suspends campaign, 'disappointed' by low voter turnout

Sheila Huggins announced she is no longer in the race for city council after taking a closer look at the campaign.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sheila Huggins is no longer in the race for city council. She made the announcement after taking a close look at the campaign.

"I went back and looked this morning at all of the numbers, and even in terms of me running in 2017, the voter turnout was higher and so I'm definitely disappointed about that," Huggins said.

The announcement means there are now 5 candidates vying for the city council seats.

According to the State Board of Elections, the three frontrunners for the seats are Nate Baker, Javiera Caballero, and Carl Rist.

ALSO SEE: Deep-pocketed Republican announces another run for NC governor

Here is how Huggins will spend the rest of this campaign.

"I will be prioritizing voter engagement. I will be sharing information on our social media channels and creating more original contact to educate our voters and increase voter turnout," she said.

Huggins explained that she hasn't figured out what's next for her beyond this election. However, she stated she will continue to serve the community.