WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Candidate for Durham city council suspends campaign, 'disappointed' by low voter turnout

Akilah Davis Image
ByAkilah Davis WTVD logo
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 10:23PM
Durham city council candidate suspends campaign
EMBED <>More Videos

Sheila Huggins announced she is no longer in the race for city council after taking a closer look at the campaign.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sheila Huggins is no longer in the race for city council. She made the announcement after taking a close look at the campaign.

"I went back and looked this morning at all of the numbers, and even in terms of me running in 2017, the voter turnout was higher and so I'm definitely disappointed about that," Huggins said.

The announcement means there are now 5 candidates vying for the city council seats.

According to the State Board of Elections, the three frontrunners for the seats are Nate Baker, Javiera Caballero, and Carl Rist.

ALSO SEE: Deep-pocketed Republican announces another run for NC governor

Here is how Huggins will spend the rest of this campaign.

"I will be prioritizing voter engagement. I will be sharing information on our social media channels and creating more original contact to educate our voters and increase voter turnout," she said.

Huggins explained that she hasn't figured out what's next for her beyond this election. However, she stated she will continue to serve the community.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW