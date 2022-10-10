Durham Fire Department unveils new eco-friendly fire truck

The City of Durham Fire Department held a special housing ceremony for the new Engine 1 fire truck.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham Fire Department held a special housing ceremony for the new Engine 1 fire truck.

The event took place Sunday afternoon at Fire Station 1 on East Morgan Street.

The new engine is the last of seven new units coming to the department. They were recently purchased to improve the department's ability to respond to emergencies and protect residents in Durham.

The new trucks are designed to run on battery power meant to reduce fuel costs and excessive engine wear. It is all a part of the city's effort to promote cleaner air for the environment.

"One of the things we tried to do and one of the things I've been working with city management on is to get us into better vehicles these are our tools....allow us to serve the public better and be safer when we do it," Chief Robert Zoldos said.

Th new truck is expected to be one of the departments busiest engines used, and will primarily serve the Downtown Durham area.