Durham Public School Board announced new policy to provide more support for LGBTQ students and staff

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new policy announced by Durham Public Schools plans to provide more support for LGBTQ+ students.

Friday, the Board of Education unanimously approved new guidelines intended to ensure a safe educational and social space for transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming students and staff.

The new policy allows preferred gender and name on unofficial records. Participation in all school activities in accordance with their gender identity and will require principals to make staff aware of appropriate training and professional development on LGBTQIA+ language, affairs, and practices.

"With this vote, the Board of Education has strengthened our commitment to creating an inclusive learning environment for LGBTQIA+ students and staff," said Chair Bettina Umstead. "Thank you to everyone who advocated for these protections. We hear you and appreciate you for pushing us to best support our Durham community."