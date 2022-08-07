Durham County Sherrif's host second gun buyback event

The Durham County Sheriff's Office hosted it's second gun buyback event Saturday in efforts to reduce violent crime that often starts with weapons being stolen.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office hosted it's second gun buyback event Saturday in efforts to reduce violent crime that often starts with weapons being stolen.

The sheriff's office says events like today's also create conversation in the community about firearm safety and have been shown to reduce violence and injury by firearms in the home.

Voluntary gun buyback programs reduce the number of available guns in a community by providing for the safe disposal of unwanted weapons.

"Once again cars were lined up outside both Mount Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium before the event started," Sheriff Birkhead said. "In the end, nearly 300 firearms of varying types were turned in and taken off the streets, approximately 10 were military-style weapons."

According to the Sheriff's Office, 296 guns were turned in at the event. Anyone who gave up their weapon received a gift card ranging from $100 to $200.