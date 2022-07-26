Community Task Force works to find solutions to Durham's violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a violent year in the Bull City. According to police data, more than 120 people have been shot as of July 9. Some of the latest violence played out in a drive-by shooting on Morehead Avenue.

According to Durham Police, just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Morehead Avenue.

Suspects in a passing vehicle fired multiple shots in the direction of the parking lot of a mini-mart. The business and two vehicles were struck by gunfire. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

People stopping by the mini-mart on Monday were frustrated with violence in their community.

"It makes me feel sad, you know. I'm sad to see stuff like this, I hate it when there's violence and, you know, I just, I'd love for us to be able to figure out something to do to, to help cut down on it," one city resident said.

Also digging deeper and taking a closer look at the violence is Durham's Community Safety Wellness Task Force.

The group is working to determine what could be at the root of some of the violence and ways to prevent it.

"So we're looking at how the social determinants of health and adverse experiences impact black and brown communities," a task force member said.

The group discussed a proposal aimed at decreasing the negative childhood experiences that could increase the risk of violence and substance abuse among Black families living in homes through the Durham Housing Authority.

The task force has been meeting biweekly for the last year.