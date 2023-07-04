Durham man shot and killed, portion of Miami Boulevard closed

The northbound lanes of Miami Boulevard are closed until the police investigation is complete.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Northbound lanes of Miami Boulevard are closed as police investigate a deadly shooting in a Durham neighborhood.

Shortly after 1:40 a.m. officers arrived on Robinhood Road where they found one man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say a portion of north Miami Blvd. is closed from Kilmer Terrace to Braxton Street as the investigation continues.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.