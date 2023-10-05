WATCH LIVE

Juvenile killed in Durham shooting, no suspect information

Thursday, October 5, 2023 10:10AM
Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ridgeway Avenue.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating another deadly shooting in Durham that killed a juvenile.

The age of the person killed has not been released.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ridgeway Avenue, not far from Durham Technical Community College.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile male who was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Initially police thought a woman was also shot, but it was determined her injury was not a result of being shot.

Police say they're still investigating and anyone with information to call them.

