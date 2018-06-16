Durham experiences increase in vehicle break-ins in 2018

Be aware of your surroundings.



Do not leave packages in plain view inside your vehicle. Put them in the trunk or cover them up.



Do not leave valuables in your vehicle.



Keep a record of serial numbers for items such as stereo equipment, electronics and other personal items.



Keep your vehicle in a well-lighted area.



Report suspicious activity to 911.



Secure your vehicle at all times. Lock your doors.

Durham has experienced a recent uptick in the number of reported vehicle break-ins throughout the city.There were 428 cases reported from May 1 through June 9, which is a 15 percent increase over the same period in 2017.The most commonly stolen items include credit and debit cards, purses, wallets, tools, money and computers/tablets.