DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A short clip posted online is landing a Durham high school senior in big trouble.
In the video, the unidentified student, who is a football and lacrosse player for Jordan High School, uses the N-word. The video is also full of expletives.
Our media partners at the Herald Sun were the first to report on the video.
A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said the video was not recorded on school grounds, with school equipment, or during the school year. However, the principal sent a call home to parents Tuesday afternoon to reassure them that the school is safe and that the video is being addressed.
ABC11 asked the district Wednesday if the student-athlete will still be allowed to play on either team.
The district would not comment, citing privacy laws.
Some students who know the teen said they were surprised by the video
"I would have never thought he would have said something like that or even would have made a video like that," said Racahia Williams.
Some were offended.
"If that's how you feel keep that to yourself," said Kimiyah Corbett.
And some are supporting a boycott of football and lacrosse games.
ABC11 asked a district official if anything can be implemented to create a more inclusive environment.
"We are investigating the situation," said Spokesperson Chip Sudderth. "We are in communication with the Jordan community and we are going to work very hard to ensure that like all of our schools, Jordan high school is safe and welcoming for every single student."
School administrators and student leaders are meeting Thursday on the topic.