Durham football, lacrosse player's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word

EMBED </>More Videos

A short clip posted online is landing a Durham high school senior in big trouble. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A short clip posted online is landing a Durham high school senior in big trouble.

In the video, the unidentified student, who is a football and lacrosse player for Jordan High School, uses the N-word. The video is also full of expletives.

Our media partners at the Herald Sun were the first to report on the video.

A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said the video was not recorded on school grounds, with school equipment, or during the school year. However, the principal sent a call home to parents Tuesday afternoon to reassure them that the school is safe and that the video is being addressed.

ABC11 asked the district Wednesday if the student-athlete will still be allowed to play on either team.

MORE FROM ABC11:
Police investigating whether worker was involved in attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's

The district would not comment, citing privacy laws.

Some students who know the teen said they were surprised by the video

"I would have never thought he would have said something like that or even would have made a video like that," said Racahia Williams.
Some were offended.

"If that's how you feel keep that to yourself," said Kimiyah Corbett.

And some are supporting a boycott of football and lacrosse games.

ABC11 asked a district official if anything can be implemented to create a more inclusive environment.

"We are investigating the situation," said Spokesperson Chip Sudderth. "We are in communication with the Jordan community and we are going to work very hard to ensure that like all of our schools, Jordan high school is safe and welcoming for every single student."

School administrators and student leaders are meeting Thursday on the topic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham public schoolsdurham county newsracismhate speechDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police release sketch of naked man who tried to grab boy
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Raleigh man accused of three-month indecent-exposure spree
Duke grad who competed in Olympics while wearing hijab now has her own Barbie
Family wants answers after Durham father of six is shot outside apartment complex
Man critical after being shot at Fayetteville motel
Search warrants reveals new information in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Show More
Raleigh firefighters paddle 193 miles for a cause
Police investigating whether worker was involved in Durham Wendy's robbery
Mofu Shoppe: From a food truck dream to a brick-and-mortar reality
Back-to-school countdown checklist
City of Raleigh needs crossing guards before start of new school year
More News