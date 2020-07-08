'She has already forgiven you:' Family of 74-year-old woman hit by celebratory gunfire on July 4th begs killer to come forward

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police say they have leads in the shooting death of Paulette Thorpe on Independence Day, but they don't have enough.

Thorpe's family is begging the community to come forward with information on who may have accidentally shot and killed her -- just a few weeks before her 75th birthday.

"The type of person she is, I can tell you she has already forgiven you," nephew Jesse Green said. "That's her. She has already forgiven you. You took the kind of person this world needed. The type of person. You took someone who brings so much love and joy."

The family of Paulette Thorpe held a press conference along with Durham police on Wednesday asking for help.

'She was loved by everyone': Family remembers grandmother killed by celebratory July 4 gunfire weeks before 75th birthday
EMBED More News Videos

Durham police officers say there is no update in the search for the person who shot and killed Paulette Thorpe.



Thorpe was visiting with a friend on the Fourth of July, when investigators say a bullet fell from the sky, striking her torso. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Burlington Avenue around 11 p.m.

Thorpe died from her injuries.

Police are working to determine what type of gun was used to narrow their search.

Durham police are encouraging people to come forward who may have fired a shot in a two-mile radius of Burlington Ave and Fayetteville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-683-1200. There's a cash reward for tips.

Public viewing for Lillie Paulette Thorpe will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Scarborough and Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.

A graveside service of celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707, with viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham4th of julydurham policefatal shootingjuly fourthjuly 4thdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC Athletics reports 37 COVID-19 cases since June 1
'The Staircase' home in Durham up for sale at $1.9M
Tropical Storm Fay? System could form off North Carolina coast
Nationwide program helps local teens with autism play baseball
Raleigh mom says 2 men pulled gun on her and teen daughter
Bubba Wallace weighs in on Trump's NASCAR tweet
Raleigh Subway damaged in protests reopens with help from NAACP
Show More
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. hit 3 million
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Tick season could be worse this year, experts say
Scattered Showers Tomorrow
Harvard and MIT sue over ICE rule on international students
More TOP STORIES News