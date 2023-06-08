Students at elementary school in Durham visit North Carolina Central University

A Durham elementary school teacher took her entire school on a field trip to a local university.

Turquoise Parker, a teacher at Lakewood Elementary and proud North Carolina Central University graduate took the school on a trip to visit her alma mater.

She said it's important for students to have exposure to and knowledge of historically black colleges and universities.

"One group said 'We have to meet the basketball coach, and I saw him on the news, and he talk to us.' And they were just over the top. This means literacy is liberation. And I always say representation matters," Parker said. "Kids cannot be what they cannot see."

Parker started out only taking her classes to visit NCCU, however, the option became available for the entire school this year.