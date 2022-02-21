Durham man closer to seafood market dream after winning half of Cash 5 jackpot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man who said he has been thinking about opening a seafood market for 30 years may finally be able to realize his dream.Gordell Waller of Durham won half of a $470,978 Cash 5 jackpot and said he can finally make his business happen. The other winning ticket was sold in Charlotte."I'm from the coast originally and I love seafood," Waller said. "I've wanted to open up my own seafood market for years."Waller said he asked his wife to check the tickets the morning after Thursday's Cash 5 drawing while he was at work.His wife called him and told him to come home right away."She just screamed and screamed and screamed," Waller said. "She hasn't stopped yet."Waller bought his lucky ticket from the Bull Market on Guess Road in Durham using a set of numbers that he has been playing for the last eight years."I cried tears of joy," Waller said. "I was elated."He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $167,222.And now, Durham may soon have a new spot for fresh seafood.