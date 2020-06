Durham County nursery seeing surge in first-time gardeners during COVID-19 pandemic

Know your soil. If you live in an area, like a subdivision where the soil is compacted, you might consider a topsoil or at least a soil amendment like compost soil.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham county nursery is seeing a surge in first-time gardeners since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Bill Sparrow is the second generation owner of Red Mill Landscape and Nursery."We saw a big uptick in sales in topsoil, mulch, and to a certain extend plants," Bill said.Retail nursery business is up as much as 50% compared to this time last year. The biggest buyers: First-time gardeners."We kind of figured that people wanted to get out int their yard, they were stuck at home," Bill said. "We fielded a lot of calls of people who were putting in home gardens."Bill offers three tips to first-time gardeners: