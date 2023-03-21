Durham County leaders heard from the public Monday about how to use opioid settlement money.

'What about the victims?' Durham hears community feedback on how to hand out opioid settlement money

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --

The county is expected to receive $11.6 million during the next 18 years.

"We really haven't heard anything from the victims who have really died," said John Russell.

He lost his sister Alicia and brother Whitley to overdoses in the last five years.

"As I'm sitting here and watching everybody build their futures up, what about the victims? Are there lawyers we can go and talk to?" said Russell, who drove from Fayetteville for the event.

He has helped through the years by handing out Narcan to various vape shops in Cumberland County. He's hopeful that if the money is used in the right way it can save lives.

"Please address the people who have lost so much from this," he said.

Durham County has received some of the money but commissioners told ABC11 that they won't figure out where the first part of it is going until July.

"What more can we do to reduce mortality and improve the well-being of folks across our community, especially those suffering with opioid-use disorder?" said Heidi Carter, Durham commissioner.

The focus came back to prevention and education as well as outreach to young people.

There's also a desire to expand the treatment program at the Durham County Jail.

"This is an everybody problem, it's not just a single community or single demographic problem, everybody has this issue," said Andre Hough, who is also in recovery. "I know firsthand the horrors that people go through due to opioid addiction and it's something I wouldn't want anybody to live through."