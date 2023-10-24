Mystery intensifies around woman found dead inside Durham trash bin

The woman's cause of death has not been determined. Investigators have not even said whether foul play is suspected.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation launched Monday following a grisly discovery continued into Tuesday as Durham police tried to uncover how a woman's body turned up inside a garbage bin.

It happened at a home on Rosewood Street, which is just off East Lawson Street near South Alston Avenue, that has not been lived in for years. Neighbors said a lawn-mowing crew comes periodically to tidy up around the home; that's who reportedly found the woman's body.

"I didn't go to sleep until 4 o'clock this morning. You know, worried about is somebody coming through my yard or is somebody outside my yard," one shocked neighbor told ABC11.

Police arrived at the home around 6 p.m. Monday. They remained on scene well into the night and returned first thing Tuesday morning.

"I hope and pray that they find out something, because like I said this is 50 feet away from my house," the neighbor said.

The woman's cause of death has not been determined. Investigators have not even said whether foul play is suspected. But neighbors remain spooked about how something like this could happen right in their backyard.

"Keep your doors locked you know make sure your windows and you know definitely pay attention to your surroundings."

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29310 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

