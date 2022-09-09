Man shot and killed in Durham

Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around midnight and left one man dead.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around midnight.

Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at 11:57 p.m. on Kent Lake Drive. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time.

Police say this shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29312 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

This deadly shooting is just the latest in what has been a violent summer in North Carolina. The number of shootings this summer increased by 4% in the state compared to last year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.